Preview: Real Madrid in strong position against Leipzig for Champions League quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Real Madrid are the clear favorites to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they entertain RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.
Carlo Ancelotti's side take a 1-0 first leg lead into the match after Brahim Diaz's goal in Germany three weeks ago. That game saw a Leipzig goal ruled out for a controversial offside in the first half.
Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw away to Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, which was marred by a dreadful (and possible career-ending) knee injury suffered by home defender Mouctar Diakhaby, and a controversy triggered by referee Gil Manzano who blew for full time moments before Jude Bellingham headed what would have been the winning goal.
Ancelotti is likely to keep Aurelian Tchouameni in central defense alongside Antonio Rudiger, with the French midfielder starting to adapt to the role and looking more effective in the back four than in the middle of the park.
Real Madrid are increasingly settling on a formation which sees Toni Kroos in the midfield holding role, flanked by Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde and Bellingham given a free role behind Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.
