Open Menu

Preview: Real Madrid In Strong Position Against Leipzig For Champions League Quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Preview: Real Madrid in strong position against Leipzig for Champions League quarters

Real Madrid are the clear favorites to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they entertain RB Leipzig on Wednesday night

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Real Madrid are the clear favorites to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they entertain RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's side take a 1-0 first leg lead into the match after Brahim Diaz's goal in Germany three weeks ago. That game saw a Leipzig goal ruled out for a controversial offside in the first half.

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw away to Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, which was marred by a dreadful (and possible career-ending) knee injury suffered by home defender Mouctar Diakhaby, and a controversy triggered by referee Gil Manzano who blew for full time moments before Jude Bellingham headed what would have been the winning goal.

Ancelotti is likely to keep Aurelian Tchouameni in central defense alongside Antonio Rudiger, with the French midfielder starting to adapt to the role and looking more effective in the back four than in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid are increasingly settling on a formation which sees Toni Kroos in the midfield holding role, flanked by Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde and Bellingham given a free role behind Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Related Topics

Germany Leipzig Valencia Lead Bellingham Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

15 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

27 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

10 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

17 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

29 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

29 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

33 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

33 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

33 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

33 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports