Prince Football Club Loralai Wins Final Match Of All-Pakistan Independence Day Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of All-Pakistan Independence Day tournament

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A great final match was played between Prince Football Club Loralai versus Afghan tv Islamabad under All-Pakistan Independence Day Football Tournament in Loralai on Wednesday which was won by Prince Football Club in one goal.

It is to be remembered that this football match started on Independence Day in which about 36 local teams and 7 teams from other provinces participated the tournament.

The chief guest of the final match was Brigadier Commandant Razaq Ahmed who announced to give 0.2 million rupees to the winner team and 100,000 rupees to the runner team.

In this final match, former Governor Balochistan Sardar Gul Muhammad Khan Jogaizai SSP Loralai Asif Haleem Baloch, Sardar or Sir Khan Jogaizai Sardarzada Mehboob Khan Tareen District Sports Officer Syed Zafarullah Shah and a large number of fans were present.

While addressing the players and fans, Chief Guest Brigade Brigadier Commandant FC Razaq Ahmed said that FC Balochistan North was playing an important role in establishing sports fields in Balochistan and maintaining peace and order in Balochistan.

He said that sports play an important role in removing immorality in the society and providing a healthy environment to the youth, therefore, we should pay special attention to the promotion of sports and improving the condition of the fields.

Finally, the special guest Brigadier Razaq Ahmed distributed the prizes among the players and guests.

