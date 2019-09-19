Promotion of Pakistan as a preferred destination for European golfers

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris set up a pavilion on the sidelines of three-day Paris Legend Golf Championship held in Versailles City near Paris to promote Pakistan as a preferred destination for French and European golfers

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris set up a pavilion on the sidelines of three-day Paris Legend Golf Championship held in Versailles City near Paris to promote Pakistan as a preferred destination for French and European golfers.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that thousands of golfers and visitors from USA, France and other European countries visited the stall and took keen interest in the modern and all-weather golfing facilities offered by different golf clubs across Pakistan.

Pakistan was the only country which was invited to introduce its golfing opportunities on the sidelines of this prestigious tournament.

Pakistan Embassy in France is planning to use this platform to network with the French and European golf stakeholders to exploit the opportunities for bilateral exchanges of golf players and officials and promote Pakistan as a preferred golf destination, as part of itstourism promotion initiative.