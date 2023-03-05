PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and the home team Islamabad United. PSL 2023 Match 21 at 7 PM PST Saturday, 4 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Quetta's qualification for the Playoff round is at stake, and Islamabad wants to top the points table of PSL 08. Also, Islamabad has lifted the PSL trophy twice, and Quetta won it once.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Islamabad United against the Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Islamabad United played 15 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 8, and Islamabad United won 7 matches. So we can say that Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the 21st match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 08.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Head To Head in PSL 08

Quetta Gladiators faced Islamabad United in their 5th PSL 08 match, the 4th match of Islamabad United this season. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Azam Khan scored 97 runs, and Asif Ali scored 42. In response to Islamabad's batting, Odean Smith and Muhammad Hasnain got two wickets each. At the end of the innings, Islamabad United made 220 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 48, and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 41 runs in the second innings. However, Quetta Gladiators were all out at 157 runs in the last over. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Hasan Ali got three wickets each. Islamabad United won the match by 63 runs at the end.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs. The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

Islamabad United played their third PSL 08 match against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing 157 runs.

Islamabad faced Lahore Qalandars in their 5th match in PSL 08. Lahore Qalandars won the match by 110 runs as Islamabad was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over in the chase of 201 runs. The 6th match of Islamabad United was against Karachi Kings. United won the match by 6 wickets with 4 balls left, chasing the target of 202 runs.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match in PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Lahore won again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 21.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 21 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Coaching Staff

Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio. In contrast, Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor.

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Captains

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United for PSL 2023, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 21.

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 21.

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 21.

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

PSL 8 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2023 Match 21, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 21. Islamabad is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Islamabad United will win their 7th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

