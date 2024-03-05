PSL 9: Babar Azam Makes Another Unique Record
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:27 PM
Babar has emerged as the batsman with the most run-out dismissals in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam is currently in top form for Peshawar Zalmi, but his zero against Islamabad United has made him the batsman with the most run-out dismissals in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Babar Azam has been dismissed 8 times in his PSL career, making him the batsman with the most dismissals in the tournament's history.
Islamabad United set a formidable total of 196-4 against Zalmi, and Peshawar Zalmi needed the best of their form to chase the runs in Rawalpindi as the average score in this ground is 209 runs per match.
Zalmi's captain was dissatisfied with himself after the dismissal incident, which was entirely his own fault.
Babar Azam's magnificent century against Islamabad United in Lahore, where he scored 111 runs and led the charge throughout the innings, was overshadowed this time by Alex Hales' mindset, who dismissed Babar in the first over.
Pakistan's star batsman's excellent form suddenly halted after becoming the highest run-scorer in this year's PSL 9 with 330 runs, as he was out.
After his dismissal, Peshawar Zalmi lost 5 wickets in the power play.
