Open Menu

PSL 9: Gladiators Beat Kings By Five Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM

PSL 9: Gladiators beat Kings by five wickets

Karachi Kings set the target of 166 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Karachi Stadium on Thursday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday night.

Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 16 the match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

The Kings set a target of 166 runs for Gladiators against the loss of eight wickets. James vince was the toper scorer with 37 runs among the other players of the Kings. Abrar Ahmed took three wickets.

In pursuit of the target, the Gladiators struggled a lot to chase the target. Only one run was needed against a ball.

The Kings fought well despite major setback. However, Gladiators won the match by five wickets. Jason Roy made 50 runs while Sherfane Rutherford scored 58 and led his side to win the match.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Anwar Ali Sohail Khan James Vince Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Saud Shakeel Karachi Kings Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

41 minutes ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

34 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

34 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

34 minutes ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

34 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

34 minutes ago
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

30 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

39 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

30 minutes ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

30 minutes ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports