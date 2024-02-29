PSL 9: Gladiators Beat Kings By Five Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Karachi Kings set the target of 166 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Karachi Stadium on Thursday night.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday night.
Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 16 the match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
The Kings set a target of 166 runs for Gladiators against the loss of eight wickets. James vince was the toper scorer with 37 runs among the other players of the Kings. Abrar Ahmed took three wickets.
In pursuit of the target, the Gladiators struggled a lot to chase the target. Only one run was needed against a ball.
The Kings fought well despite major setback. However, Gladiators won the match by five wickets. Jason Roy made 50 runs while Sherfane Rutherford scored 58 and led his side to win the match.
Playing XIs:
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani
