Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by four runs

Zalmi set 205-run target for Sultans who could score only 4 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by four runs at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. They set a 205 runs target for Multan Sultans. Babar Azam, the captain, scored 64 off 40 balls and led his side to a strong position while Saim Ayub contributed 46 runs off 22 balls. Zalmis made 204 runs against the loss of five wickets.

In response, Multan Sultans fought well but they could not win the match. Mohammad Rizan, the captian of Sultans, scored 32 runs off 24 balls while Iftikhar Ahmad was the top scorer with 60 runs off 27 balls.

It was the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 that was played at Rawalpindi stadium,

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

