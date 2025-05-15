Shakeeb, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars squad

Bangladesh’s legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa are set to join Lahore Qalandars for the remaining PSL X matches from May 17

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Bangladesh’s legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa are set to join Lahore Qalandars for the remaining PSL X matches from May 17.

Rajapaksa replaces the injured Tom Curran while Shakibal Hasan will replace injured Daryl Mitchell.

Lahore Qalandars are placed fourth on the points-table with 9 points from as many matches. They will face Peshawar Zalmi in the make or break game for both the teams at Rawalpindi cricket stadium on May 18 (Sunday).

Shakib will join he squad on May 17 in Islamabad.

Shakib, widely regarded as one of Bangladesh's greatest cricketers, boasts an exceptional T20 record with 7,438 runs and 492 wickets, including career-best bowling figures of 6 for 6. A proven performer in T20 leagues around the world, his arrival is expected to strengthen Lahore Qalandars’ depth and balance as the team approaches the final stages of the group round.

Shakib replaces Daryl Mitchell, who is unavailable due to a hand injury sustained during his last over against Karachi Kings on May 4. He got a blow on his left hand in 14.2 overs in Gaddafi Stadium in a rain-affected contest.

Expressing his excitement about joining the side, Shakib Al Hasan said: “I’m really happy to join Lahore Qalandars for the ongoing PSL season. We’re at a crucial stage of the competition where every game counts. It’s a tournament I’ve always enjoyed watching, and now I’m looking forward to contributing on the field. Qalandars have great fans and a strong team spirit, and I’m excited to be a part of the group as we push for a strong finish.

”

Rajapaksa, known for his aggressive batting style, has maintained a strike rate of 142.45 in the middle order over the past two years, adding valuable firepower to the lineup.

“It’s an honour to step in and represent Lahore Qalandars at such a key stage of the tournament,” Rajapaksa said. “I’ve followed the PSL closely and know how competitive and intense it can be. I’m ready to give it everything for the team and hopefully help push for a strong finish. The Qalandars have a proud, passionate fan base, and I’m thrilled to be part of their journey.”

Curran was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury and returned home on May 7. He was released following a medical evaluation and consultation with specialists. He now requires a period of rest and rehabilitation, ruling him out of any further participation in the ongoing tournament. The franchise extends its full support to Tom during his recovery and wishes him a speedy return to competitive cricket.

“It’s disappointing to be withdrawn from the tournament and to leave the team at this stage,” said Tom Curran. “A big thank you to everyone at Lahore Qalandars for having me. It’s been a pleasure being part of the squad. Wishing the boys all the very best down the home stretch. I’ll be watching and cheering from afar!”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza joined the squad last night.