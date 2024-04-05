Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the demand of the deaf cricketers, orders to immediately allocate a separate ground for them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz invited Deaf Cricket Team which remained invincible for 19 years at CM Office.

They were accorded a warm reception on their arrival.CM left her seat and sat among the players.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the abilities of the deaf cricket players and communicated with them through sign-language.

The deaf cricketers finger spelled the Names of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. CM presented a cheque worth rupees 38 lac to the players. She enhanced the gift amount for every deaf cricketer from rupees 2 lac to rupees 5 lac.

CM on the demand of the deaf cricketers, ordered to immediately allocate a separate ground for them. She also directed to undertake measures to provide recruitment to the deaf players in the government departments of Punjab. The players presented a golden lion's statue to the CM. CM and the participants showed a round of applause to encourage the players. The deaf cricket team players presented Dubai World Cup Trophy to the CM. Maryam Nawaz on the desire of the players, had a group photo and separate pictures with them. CM on the desire of deaf cricketers, promised to arrange their meeting with the Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The deaf cricket team players prayed for the health and long life of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

CM while communicating through the sign language interpreter stated that she had a great desire to meet with the deaf cricket team players which remained invincible for 19 years adding that the deaf cricketers did not allow their natural physical deficiencies become an obstacle in proving their abilities.

CM said “The deaf cricketers achieved a great milestone whose price or reward cannot be fixed. She encouraged them to keep on progressing with the same spirit. I am pleased to know that the deaf cricketers not only witnesses appreciable development works of the government but encourage them as well. They are all my lions, my children and I acknowledge their abilities from the bottom of my heart. You should pray that we should accomplish all the development work for the well-being of the people in coming five years.”

The deaf cricketers while expressing rejoice profoundly thanked CM Maryam Nawaz for extending them an invitation. The deaf cricketers while communicating through their sign language stated that the CM has won their hearts and would always pray for her.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary sports and other officials were also present on the occasion.