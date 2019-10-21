UrduPoint.com
Punjab Inter-division Volleyball Championship From Oct 24

Mon 21st October 2019

Punjab inter-division volleyball championship from Oct 24

Punjab inter-division volleyball championship would begin in Rawalpindi from Oct 24, a sports official said on Monday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab inter-division volleyball championship would begin in Rawalpindi from Oct 24, a sports official said on Monday.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Malik Ghulam Murtaza said divisional teams from across Punjab would participate in the championship, adding trials to select DG Khan volleyball team would be held at Indus Volleyball ground, city park, on Tuesday, Oct 22.

A trial committee has been formed which comprises DSO, Sufi Sardar Ahmad Khan, Abdul Sattar and others.

Volleyball players from DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur have been asked to participate in the trials for team selection. Intending players can contact DSO or another official on cell number 03007184371.

