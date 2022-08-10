UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Orders For Starting Sports Activities

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood visited Sports board Punjab (SBP) offices and presided over a meeting, here on Wednesday.

SBP Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Asadullah Faiz and Tariq Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the Punjab spots minister about departmental affairs, development projects and sports activities of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Malik Taimoor said that sports activities should be started immediately across the province. "An awareness campaign will be started for the youth in the province to enhance the interest of the young generation in sports activities.

The youth of the province will be connected through sports and positive activities," he added.

The minister said the capacity building of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab officers would be enhanced and the step would play a key role in performing the tasks of Sports Department in a more professional manner. "Youth and Sports Committees will also be restored at tehsil and district level in the province and the Punjab province will be transformed into a true sports nursery," he said.

The sports minister said that it was a matter of pride that talented players belonging to Punjab province were achieving great success for the country in international sports competitions. He said that all the players would be given top standard sports facilities for their preparation and participation in international sports events.

