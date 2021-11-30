UrduPoint.com

Putin Says He Was Planning To Attend Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Putin Says He Was Planning to Attend Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was planning to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was planning to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I was planning to go to the opening," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

