UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qalandars Fined For Slow Over-rate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:34 PM

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

Lahore Qalandars have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) Lahore Qalandars have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

As this was their first offence, all 11playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

In the stipulated time, Qalandars were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances.

If Qalandars are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees.

The charges were levelled by Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (both on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rashid Nasir Lahore Qalandars Ranmore Martinesz Sunday 2020 Islamabad United All Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Heritage Division in collaboration with US embassy ..

4 minutes ago

Oman cricketer gets seven-year ban for match-fixin ..

4 minutes ago

Korean economy tipped to grow below 2 pct on virus ..

4 minutes ago

Could artery fat actually improve blood vessel fun ..

11 minutes ago

Having an optimistic partner may stave off cogniti ..

11 minutes ago

Lyme disease treatment: 2 herbal compounds may bea ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.