Qari Adnan of KP, Raja Zulqarnain of NBP to clash in National Junior Badminton final

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Qari Adnan and Raja Zulqarnain of NBP will clash in the final of the ongoing National Junior Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played at Abbottabad sports Complex on Monday.

There were hundreds of spectators witnessed both the boys and girls Under-18 singles semi-finals and enjoyed the performance of the players. In the first semi-final of the Boys Under-18 category current national junior champion Qari Adnan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took berth into the final after defeating Taimur Khan of KP in straight sets, the score was 21-06 and 21-04. Qari Adnan did not face any hardship and marched into victory.

In the second semi-final Raja Zulqarnain of NBP, the top seeded, beat Uzair Khan of KP by 21-19 and 21-19 in a thrilling match. It was the Girls Singles semi-finals in which Alja Tariq of Armu and Amal Munib of Punjab reached to the final. Alja Tariq beat Hina Khan of KP by 21-13 and 21-04 and Amal Munib of Punjab beat Summya Tariq of Army by 21-06 and 21-04.

In the boys doubles, Qari Adnan and Zubair of KP reached to the final after defeating Malik Daniyal and Uzair Khan of KP by 21-11, and 21-17 while Shahan Ullah and Muhammad Taimur of KP beat Raja Zulqarnain of NBP and Raza Ali of Punjab by 17-21, 21-18.

Now it would be all KP affairs in the doubles finals of the Under-18 category.

In the girls Under-18 doubles Alja Tariq and Summya Tariq of Army beat Sadaf and Hina of KP by 21-13 and 21-14 while Aman Muneeb and Amaniya of Punjab beat Kayinat and Fatima by 21-04 and 21-104.

In the U-16 Boys Raja Hasan and Umar Jahangir will clash in the final after registering victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Raja Hassan of Punjab defeated Mehaeel of KP by 21-10, 22-20 and in the second semi-final Umar Jahangeer of KP beat Haseeb Ahmad of Punjab by 20-22, 21-10 and 21-12.

In the Under-14 singles semi-final Muhammad Ibrahim of Punjab beat Saifullah of KP by 21-14, 17-21 and 21-13, Amir Janjua of Army beat Malik Ghasif Raza of Punjab by 21-16, 7-21 and 21-19 and took berth into the final.