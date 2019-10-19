UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabada Strikes Twice To Leave India In Early Trouble

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Rabada strikes twice to leave India in early trouble

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada led an inspired pace attack to put India in early trouble on 71 for three at lunch on day one of the third Test on Saturday

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa's Kagiso Rabada led an inspired pace attack to put India in early trouble on 71 for three at lunch on day one of the third Test on Saturday.

Rabada took two early wickets and fellow paceman Anrich Nortje claimed his maiden Test scalp after trapping India skipper Virat Kohli lbw for 12 in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma, on 38, and Ajinkya Rahane, on 11, then put on an unbeaten 32-run stand as India -- who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series -- eye whitewash.

The hosts lost Mayank Agarwal, for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for nought, to Rabada's pace and slipped to 16 for two after electing to bat first.

Rabada nearly got his third when Sharma was judged lbw by the on-field umpire when the opener was on seven.

But Sharma successfully reviewed the decision in his favour as replays clearly suggested the batsman had got an inside edge off the bat before the ball hit the pads.

Kohli though was not so lucky after he reviewed his leg-before call as well but the tracking technology showed the ball would have grazed the leg stump.

Earlier Kohli's luck with the coin continued for the third straight time in the series despite South Africa's attempt to beat their bad luck at the toss with Temba Bavuma.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis brought his deputy Bavuma to call the toss in an effort to change his side's fortunes but South Africa went on to lose its 10th successive coin flip in Asian Tests.

Related Topics

India Africa Attack Technology Ranchi Lead South Africa Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal Asia Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

JUI-F is incapable of sustaining its Azadi March e ..

48 seconds ago

Yes Yes Yes wins turf racing's biggest prize, The ..

25 seconds ago

Ex-US VP Biden expands lead in US Democratic nomin ..

29 seconds ago

Chile's President Declares State of Emergency in F ..

31 seconds ago

Major US newspaper calls Prince William and Kate's ..

33 seconds ago

Wearout Could Have Caused Deadly Dam Collapse in R ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.