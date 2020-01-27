Rain delays Pak-BD 3rd T20I match

Toss for the 3rd and last Twenty-20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series has been delayed due to light rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Toss for the 3rd and last Twenty-20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series has been delayed due to light rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday.

The skies were heavily overcast,though the rain stopped a short while back at the ground. The super soppers were busy drying down the outfield.

The ground has not yet been handed over to the umpires for inspection.