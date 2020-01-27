UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Delays Pak-BD 3rd T20I Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Rain delays Pak-BD 3rd T20I match

Toss for the 3rd and last Twenty-20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series has been delayed due to light rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Toss for the 3rd and last Twenty-20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series has been delayed due to light rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday.

The skies were heavily overcast,though the rain stopped a short while back at the ground. The super soppers were busy drying down the outfield.

The ground has not yet been handed over to the umpires for inspection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

13 seconds ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

15 seconds ago

China's cargo throughput at ports up 8.8 pct in 20 ..

17 seconds ago

Workshop on sustainable urbanization from Jan 28

2 minutes ago

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

24 minutes ago

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former fe ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.