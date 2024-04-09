Ramadan sports festival concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Ramadan sports Festival was organized by Pakistan Sports, education and Culture Council and Dewa academy, which concluded after two days.

The festival included sepak takraw, football and tennis competitions for men and women in which a large number of players participated.

The festival was inaugurated by Chairman Pakistan Sports, Education and Culture Council Rizwan Lodhi and Muhammad Imran (Ex national badminton player).

In the sepak takarw event, Hunza Leopard was declared the champion for men and Karachi Green for women. While Dewa One won the football and tennis competitions and won the trophy. In girls, Karachi Red won the trophy.

The best players of the tournament were Ajlal among men and Sobia among women. Among other players, Azizuddin, Asif Ayan, Mehboob Hussain, Sange Ali, Shehbaz Ali, Zohair Ali, Muhammad Farhan, Nasira, Shabana, and Sheeza showed the best game.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, former Member of the National Assembly Rehan Hashmi distributed the prizes to the winning teams.

Rehan Hashmi appreciated the talents of the youth and assured full cooperation from his side in the future as well. At the end, an iftar dinner was organized for the players and guests.

The event organizers were Huma Bano, Hammad, Azan, Osama Chaudhry, Muhammad Mazhar and Faizan. President Pakistan Sports, Education and Culture Council Syed Asrar ul Hasan Abidi thanked the guests and announced that a massive event should be organized on the occasion of Labor Day in which teams from different universities also participate.

Zafar Iqbal Mughal Municipal Commissioner Korangi, Ismail Qamar Chairman Taluk Foundation, Arif Sheikh CFO Pakistan Steel Mill, Waliullah Khan President SMS Foundation, Engineer Syed Musa Raza Director Haramain Travels, Dr. Noman Lari Director Physical Education City College, Hamid Aqeel Director Me food, Khawar Ahmed Senior Manager FU, Mirza Adnan Baig were also present.