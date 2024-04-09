Open Menu

Ramadan Sports Festival Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published April 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Ramadan sports festival concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Ramadan sports Festival was organized by Pakistan Sports, education and Culture Council and Dewa academy, which concluded after two days.

The festival included sepak takraw, football and tennis competitions for men and women in which a large number of players participated.

The festival was inaugurated by Chairman Pakistan Sports, Education and Culture Council Rizwan Lodhi and Muhammad Imran (Ex national badminton player).

In the sepak takarw event, Hunza Leopard was declared the champion for men and Karachi Green for women. While Dewa One won the football and tennis competitions and won the trophy. In girls, Karachi Red won the trophy.

The best players of the tournament were Ajlal among men and Sobia among women. Among other players, Azizuddin, Asif Ayan, Mehboob Hussain, Sange Ali, Shehbaz Ali, Zohair Ali, Muhammad Farhan, Nasira, Shabana, and Sheeza showed the best game.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, former Member of the National Assembly Rehan Hashmi distributed the prizes to the winning teams.

Rehan Hashmi appreciated the talents of the youth and assured full cooperation from his side in the future as well. At the end, an iftar dinner was organized for the players and guests.

The event organizers were Huma Bano, Hammad, Azan, Osama Chaudhry, Muhammad Mazhar and Faizan. President Pakistan Sports, Education and Culture Council Syed Asrar ul Hasan Abidi thanked the guests and announced that a massive event should be organized on the occasion of Labor Day in which teams from different universities also participate.

Zafar Iqbal Mughal Municipal Commissioner Korangi, Ismail Qamar Chairman Taluk Foundation, Arif Sheikh CFO Pakistan Steel Mill, Waliullah Khan President SMS Foundation, Engineer Syed Musa Raza Director Haramain Travels, Dr. Noman Lari Director Physical Education City College, Hamid Aqeel Director Me food, Khawar Ahmed Senior Manager FU, Mirza Adnan Baig were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Tennis National Assembly Sports Education Badminton Ayan Korangi Asrar Women SMS Event From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

35 minutes ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

37 minutes ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

3 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

5 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

6 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

18 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

18 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

18 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports