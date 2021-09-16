Ramiz Raja wants to introduce post of ‘Director Cricket’

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that the Director Cricket will be responsible for local and international cricket affairs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja wanted to introduce a post of ‘Director Cricket’ to implement his ideas and plans.

The latest reports revealed that the post of Director Cricket would have the powers to deal with all local and international cricket affairs.

The Director Cricket Post will have decision-making powers, though Director cricket operations international Zakir Khan and director National High Performance Centre Nadeem Khan continued their work.

Ramiz Raja had already spoken up about this matter while talking to a local private tv. He had said, “ A team, academics, first-class coaches should be overseen by a team director,”. He had said that he should look after the things about the senior team and U-19 cricket as well.