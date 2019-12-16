UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Snare Kluber In Indians Trade Deal

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:31 AM

Rangers snare Kluber in Indians trade deal

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Corey Kluber joined the Texas Rangers in a trade deal with the Cleveland Indians, the teams confirmed Sunday.

Kluber, 33, heads to Texas in a move that sends Rangers center-fielder Delino DeShields and reliever Emmanuel Clase to Cleveland.

Kluber, the American League's Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017, missed most of last season after suffering a fractured right arm when he was hit by a line drive on May 1.

He worked his way back to fitness and was close to returning in August only to suffer a strained oblique muscle which ended his season.

Kluber, who just missed out on a World Series title with Cleveland in 2016 when the Indians were defeated in seven games by the Chicago Cubs, has an earned run average of 3.16 through his career with 98 wins and 58 losses.

