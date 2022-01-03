UrduPoint.com

Rashid Bin Hamdan Issues Decision To Form New Al Nasr Club’s Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al Nasr Club’s Board of Directors

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, issued Resolution No. 1 of 2022 to form a new board of directors to manage the work of the club for a period of three years

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, issued Resolution No. 1 of 2022 to form a new board of directors to manage the work of the club for a period of three years.

The decision stipulates that Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita will chair the Board of Directors, while Ibrahim Hussain Al Fardan will be the Vice Chairman, and the members of the Board: are Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, Abdul Razzaq Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Jamal Abdulla Lootah.

Related Topics

Resolution Rashid Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

Vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

15 minutes ago
 Thousands of Locals From South Korea's Pyeongtaek ..

Thousands of Locals From South Korea's Pyeongtaek to be Paid for Noise Pollution ..

11 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Swat rescued over 15,241 people in one ..

Rescue 1122 Swat rescued over 15,241 people in one year

11 minutes ago
 Yemen rebels say captured boat carried 'military s ..

Yemen rebels say captured boat carried 'military supplies'

12 minutes ago
 All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

26 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 227 ..

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 2273 emergencies in one year

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.