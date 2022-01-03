Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al Nasr Club’s Board of Directors

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, issued Resolution No. 1 of 2022 to form a new board of directors to manage the work of the club for a period of three years

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, issued Resolution No. 1 of 2022 to form a new board of directors to manage the work of the club for a period of three years.

The decision stipulates that Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita will chair the Board of Directors, while Ibrahim Hussain Al Fardan will be the Vice Chairman, and the members of the Board: are Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, Abdul Razzaq Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Jamal Abdulla Lootah.