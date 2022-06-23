UrduPoint.com

Rashid Latif Says Pakistan’s Team Is Better Than India’s Team At Present

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2022 | 01:27 PM

The former captain says all teams are competent but the main competition will be between Pakistan and India in the next Asia Cup, hoping that Pakistan will show the same performance as it did in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against the arch-rivals

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on Thursday said that the national cricket team is better than its arch-rival India’s team.

Latif was also hopeful that Pakistan would win Asia Cup 2022, contending that Pakistan’s victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup 2021 boosted morale of the national team.

The former Captain said he would expect the same performance from Pakistan team against India in the next Asia Cup.

Asia Cup will start from August 27.

Rashid Latif said that both Pakistani and Indian teams were the favorites to pick up the trophy, pointing out that other teams were also competent but there would be main competition between Pakistan and India.

He was of the view that Pakistan had a top-ranked players in the team which was an edge over India.

