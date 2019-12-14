UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reed Caddie Banned From Sunday Singles At Presidents Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:02 PM

Reed caddie banned from Sunday singles at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain was banned from carrying his bags in Sunday's singles match at the Presidents Cup for shoving a fan after tensions boiled over following barracking of the player by spectators.

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain was banned from carrying his bags in Sunday's singles match at the Presidents Cup for shoving a fan after tensions boiled over following barracking of the player by spectators.

Reed, part of Tiger Woods' US team at Royal Melbourne, was docked two strokes for improving his lie in sand in the Bahamas last week, causing International team opponent Cameron Smith of Australia to brand him a cheat.

The row spilled into the biennial match play event with sections of the crowd taunting Reed over the episode he has insisted was unintentional.

"Following an incident that took place on Saturday at the Presidents Cup involving Kessler Karain and a spectator, Karain will not return to caddie for Sunday's final-round singles matches," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Reed said he respected the decision, adding: "We are all focused on winning the Presidents Cup tomorrow." The Golf Channel said an altercation took place after Reed and Webb Simpson were thumped 5 and 3 in the morning fourballs by Taiwan's CT Pan and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

ESPN reported that Karain, the brother of Reed's wife, punched the fan, but in a statement to the broadcaster he only admitted shoving him.

Karain said he lost his temper after a fan swore at Reed.

"As a caddie one of your jobs is to protect your player. And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to athletes," he said.

"We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days some had taken it too far, I had enough. And this gentleman was one of them.

"I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in (the) cart and left. I don't think there's one caddie I know that could blame me," he added.

Last week in the Bahamas Reed's practice swings had twice moved sand from behind his ball in a waste bunker, but he insisted he had not deliberately improved his lie, despite being penalised.

After calling him a cheat, Smith admitted earlier this week: "I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore."

Related Topics

Hearing Australia Sports Wife Melbourne Matsuyama Bahamas Japan Tiger Woods Sunday Event All From Jobs

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Wheelchair-bound for 18 years, life i ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Militants Kill 9 Soldiers in Eastern Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

President Trump's decision over resumption of dial ..

3 minutes ago

World Bank to give loan $406.6 million to Pakistan ..

17 minutes ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Dubai Wo ..

17 minutes ago

Crackdown against encroachments, 20 shopkeepers ar ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.