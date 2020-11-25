UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah Among Nominees For FIFA Best Men's Player Award Of 2020

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah Among Nominees for FIFA Best Men's Player Award of 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah are among the nominees for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award ahead of a ceremony on December 17, the global soccer governing body announced on Wednesday.

FIFA launched its own annual award in 2016, which ran alongside France Football's Ballon d'Or award. The French governing body canceled this year's ceremony due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the FIFA award in 2016 and 2017, headlines the nominees along with Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, the reigning holder of the award.

The other nominees for the men's award are Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois top the candidates for FIFA's Best Men's Goalkeeper of the year.

Other contenders for the award are Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

German coach Jurgen Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first English Premier League title last season, features among the nominees for top coach of 2020. Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and Bayern Munich's Hans-Dieter Flick are also up for the award.

Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds United's successful return to the English topflight, is also a nominee for coach of the year, as is Julen Lopetegui, who masterminded Sevilla's Europa League triumph this past August.

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez are among the eleven players shortlisted to win FIFA's Puskas Award for best goal of the year.

Public voting for the awards is scheduled to close at 22:59 GMT on December 9, and the governing body will release the three finalists for each award two days later.

Related Topics

Football France FIFA Liverpool Munich Barcelona Van Leeds Argentina August December 2017 2016 2020 Best Top Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach Juventus Sevilla Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

20 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbalâ€™ ..

25 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

36 seconds ago

3 days polio campaign starting from Nov 30 in Baha ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.