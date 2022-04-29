UrduPoint.com

Root Vows To Be With New England Skipper Stokes 'every Step Of The Way'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Root vows to be with new England skipper Stokes 'every step of the way'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Former skipper Joe Root promised to be with new England Test captain Ben Stokes "every step of the way" after his close friend was appointed as his successor on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Stokes, who served as Root's deputy, was the overwhelming favourite to take charge of a struggling team that have won just one of their past 17 Test matches.

Root stood down earlier this month following a series loss in the Caribbean, which came after England's 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

But the star batsman, who has continued to pile on the runs despite England's woeful run of results, said he would give Stokes his complete support.

"Always got each other's backs," Root tweeted. "Congratulations mate, I'll be right with you every step of the way." Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also backed star all-rounder Stokes's appointment, tweeting: "Congrats, @benstokes38! An incredible honour and I know you'll do all of us England fans proud!" And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his endorsement to Stokes.

"The prime minister would want to congratulate Ben as England men's Test captain," said his official spokesman.

"This appointment he backs wholeheartedly. He's an inspirational player, an example to many people, and the prime minister is confident he will lead the England men's team back to where it should be." Stokes's first match in charge will be England's game against New Zealand, the land of his birth, in the first Test of a three-match series at Lord's starting on June 2.

"Thanks for all the messages," Stokes tweeted on Thursday"Proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord's."Stokes is due to give his first news conference as the permanent England captain at his Durham home ground on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Cricket Prime Minister Australia Lead Durham June Family All Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

24 minutes ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

9 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.