RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 7 7 0 0 227 81 2 30 Bordeaux-Begles 7 5 1 1 232 129 4 25 Bayonne 7 5 0 2 188 174 1 21 Montpellier 8 3 1 4 195 180 3 17 Clermont 7 4 0 3 178 178 0 16 Toulouse 8 3 0 5 161 191 2 14 La Rochelle 7 3 0 4 148 160 2 14 Toulon 7 3 0 4 164 183 2 14 Castres 7 3 0 4 180 188 2 14 Racing 92 7 2 1 4 164 151 3 13 Pau 7 3 0 4 144 179 1 13 Agen 7 2 1 4 163 168 2 12 Brive 7 3 0 4 134 196 0 12Stade Francais 7 2 0 5 138 258 1 9afp

