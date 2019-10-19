RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM
French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Lyon 7 7 0 0 227 81 2 30 Bordeaux-Begles 7 5 1 1 232 129 4 25 Bayonne 7 5 0 2 188 174 1 21 Montpellier 8 3 1 4 195 180 3 17 Clermont 7 4 0 3 178 178 0 16 Toulouse 8 3 0 5 161 191 2 14 La Rochelle 7 3 0 4 148 160 2 14 Toulon 7 3 0 4 164 183 2 14 Castres 7 3 0 4 180 188 2 14 Racing 92 7 2 1 4 164 151 3 13 Pau 7 3 0 4 144 179 1 13 Agen 7 2 1 4 163 168 2 12 Brive 7 3 0 4 134 196 0 12Stade Francais 7 2 0 5 138 258 1 9