Saad to lead Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Saad Baig would continue to lead Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Dubai.

The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from December 8 to 17, said a press release.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament.

Pakistan was placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan U19, India U19 and Nepal U19. They would play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on December 8 followed by games against India and Afghanistan on December 10 and 12, respectively.

Prior to the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U19 probables had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi since November 24.

The 15-member squad would now depart to Dubai on December 6.

Pakistan squad includes Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Ahmad Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid and Mohammad Zulkifal; Support staff: Shoaib Muhammad (Team Manager), Muhammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach) Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst), Imran Ullah (Trainer), Muhammad Arslan (Media and Digital Manager).