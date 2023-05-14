UrduPoint.com

Sajid Sadpara Makes History As He Climbs Everest Solo Without Oxygen

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sajid Sadpara makes history as he climbs Everest solo without oxygen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ace climber, Sajid Ali Sadpara, made history when on Sunday he climbed the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest (8848m) solo without using supplemental oxygen and taking personal sherpa assistance.

"This is an incredible achievement for the mountaineer (Sadpara). He is conquering the mountains in a stunning way," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP.

Sadpara also took to his twitter handle to announce his accomplishment. "History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without the use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance," he said.

Sadapra, who is the son of late Ali Sadpara, who scaled eight of the world's 14 above 8,000m mountains, said it was a dream of his father's for the nation. The legendary Ali Sadpara was found dead after he went missing in 2021.

Earlier, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman climber to summit five peaks of over 8,000m height when on Sunday she successfully ascended Mt Everest.

"She reached the summit point at 8:02 am," Haidri said.

A mother of two kids, Kiani is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer. She first rose to prominence after images of her wedding shoot at K2 Base Camp in 2018 circulated on social media. She summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), K2 (8611) in July 2022 and Annapurna (8,091m) in 2023. She had climbed K2, the world's second tallest peak shortly after Samina Baig, who was the first Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

Another female British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad, who is a member of Imagine Nepal's Annapurna Expedition Team also successfully summited Everest on Sunday.

"She ascended the peak at 11:10 am today," Haidri said.

This is Nadia's second 8,000m peak climb, following her recent ascent of Annapurna in April.

She has now set her sights on her next challenge: Lhotse. She also plans to embark on a daring expedition to Pakistan in June-July, aiming to summit all five 8,000m peaks in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead World Social Media Twitter Marriage Climber Alpine Nepal April July Women Sunday 2018 All Top Boxer

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

18 minutes ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

18 minutes ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

48 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

1 hour ago
 Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.