Sajid Sadpara makes history as he climbs Everest solo without oxygen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ace climber, Sajid Ali Sadpara, made history when on Sunday he climbed the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest (8848m) solo without using supplemental oxygen and taking personal sherpa assistance.

"This is an incredible achievement for the mountaineer (Sadpara). He is conquering the mountains in a stunning way," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP.

Sadpara also took to his twitter handle to announce his accomplishment. "History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without the use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance," he said.

Sadapra, who is the son of late Ali Sadpara, who scaled eight of the world's 14 above 8,000m mountains, said it was a dream of his father's for the nation. The legendary Ali Sadpara was found dead after he went missing in 2021.

Earlier, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman climber to summit five peaks of over 8,000m height when on Sunday she successfully ascended Mt Everest.

"She reached the summit point at 8:02 am," Haidri said.

A mother of two kids, Kiani is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer. She first rose to prominence after images of her wedding shoot at K2 Base Camp in 2018 circulated on social media. She summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), K2 (8611) in July 2022 and Annapurna (8,091m) in 2023. She had climbed K2, the world's second tallest peak shortly after Samina Baig, who was the first Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

Another female British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad, who is a member of Imagine Nepal's Annapurna Expedition Team also successfully summited Everest on Sunday.

"She ascended the peak at 11:10 am today," Haidri said.

This is Nadia's second 8,000m peak climb, following her recent ascent of Annapurna in April.

She has now set her sights on her next challenge: Lhotse. She also plans to embark on a daring expedition to Pakistan in June-July, aiming to summit all five 8,000m peaks in the country.