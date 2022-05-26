The sale English football club Chelsea to a US consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly has been completed, according to a document published on the UK government website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The sale English football club Chelsea to a US consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly has been completed, according to a document published on the UK government website.

Chelsea have previously agreed terms for a $5.3 billion takeover by Boehly-led consortium. However, the sale of the club was called into question after the refusal of the previous team owner Roman Abramovich to accept the deal proposed by the UK government. Later it became known that the differences were settled, the parties found a common language on how to deal with the club's debt of 1.6 billion British pound it owed to Abramovich.

Then, it turned out that the deal must be approved not only by the UK government, but also by the authorities of Portugal, since Abramovich had the citizenship of this country.

Members of the UK cabinet have been negotiating with counterparts in the European Commission to provide them with the guarantees they need to approve the deal. On May 26, Portugal gave Abramovich permission to sell the club.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. Under him, the London-based club became the champion of English Premier League five times, won the FA Cup five times and won the English League Cup three times. It also won the Champions League and the Europa League twice. In early March, Abramovich announced that he had put the club up for sale in connection with the sanctions due to the events in Ukraine.