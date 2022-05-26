UrduPoint.com

Sale Of English Football Club Chelsea To US Businessman Todd Boehly's Group Finalized

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Businessman Todd Boehly's Group Finalized

The sale English football club Chelsea to a US consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly has been completed, according to a document published on the UK government website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The sale English football club Chelsea to a US consortium led by businessman Todd Boehly has been completed, according to a document published on the UK government website.

Chelsea have previously agreed terms for a $5.3 billion takeover by Boehly-led consortium. However, the sale of the club was called into question after the refusal of the previous team owner Roman Abramovich to accept the deal proposed by the UK government. Later it became known that the differences were settled, the parties found a common language on how to deal with the club's debt of 1.6 billion British pound it owed to Abramovich.

Then, it turned out that the deal must be approved not only by the UK government, but also by the authorities of Portugal, since Abramovich had the citizenship of this country.

Members of the UK cabinet have been negotiating with counterparts in the European Commission to provide them with the guarantees they need to approve the deal. On May 26, Portugal gave Abramovich permission to sell the club.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. Under him, the London-based club became the champion of English Premier League five times, won the FA Cup five times and won the English League Cup three times. It also won the Champions League and the Europa League twice. In early March, Abramovich announced that he had put the club up for sale in connection with the sanctions due to the events in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Sale United Kingdom Portugal March May Citizenship Government Cabinet Chelsea Premier League Billion

Recent Stories

1st international conference on emerging trends of ..

1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

25 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for tapping vast scope in P ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for tapping vast scope in Pak-Iran trade, economic cooper ..

27 seconds ago
 US Seeks to Work Together With China to Address Ir ..

US Seeks to Work Together With China to Address Iran, N. Korea Nuclear Programs ..

28 seconds ago
 Erdogan, Macron Discuss Finland, Sweden's Accessio ..

Erdogan, Macron Discuss Finland, Sweden's Accession to NATO

30 seconds ago
 Mango should be harvested at sweetness level 8-10 ..

Mango should be harvested at sweetness level 8-10 Brix: Experts

14 minutes ago
 Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with ..

Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with UN medals posthumously

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.