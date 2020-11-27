UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saman Zulfiqar Appears As First-ever Cricket Match Referee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:11 PM

Saman Zulfiqar appears as first-ever cricket match referee

Saman who is mother of a child and belongs to Kasur has decided long ago to become cricket match referee.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Saman Zulfiqar has emerged as Pakistan’s first-ever female cricket match referee as she started performing her duties for National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship.

Saman is on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) development panel.

She appeared as referee in the fourth match of the tournament between PCB Blasters and Dynamites.

“I’m happy that I’m going to perform my duty as first female match referee,” said Saman while talking to a reporter. She sought more experience in her field and urged the girls to join this field as PCB provided a good platform.

Saman who belonged to Allahabad, a town in Kasur district of Punjab decided to become cricket match referee long time ago. She is mother of a daughter and lives with her family in Kasur district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Punjab PCB Allahabad Kasur Family

Recent Stories

Russia's Iskander Systems to Acquire Modernized Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Discussed Coronavirus Vaccines With P ..

3 minutes ago

SHC issues show cause notices to SSPs

3 minutes ago

Inter-district dacoit gang busted, looted valuable ..

3 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

32 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.