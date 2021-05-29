UrduPoint.com
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik And Izhaan Enjoy ‘Mowgli’ Movie Together,

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:19 PM

The Indian star has posted a family picture on her Instagram story, saying: “family movie afternoon”.   

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza watch family movie ‘Mowgli’ along with their son Izhaan.

Sania Mirza shared picture of trio on her Instagram story, having a “family movie afternoon”.

In the bubbly photo, her son looked adorable as usual along with his parents.

The couple make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan. Lately, the couple kept their fans updated regarding their life through their social media handle.

Sania Mirza is popular for her wholesome posts on social media which revolved around her family and social issues.

Sania is amongst the country's most successful tennis stars, considered by many to be a youth icon in India.

Sania is set to participate in a series of competitions in the United Kingdom, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She will take part in the Nottingham Open which will start from June 6 followed by the Birmingham Open on June 14. She will also be taking part in the Eastbourne Open on June 20, followed by Wimbledon on June 28.

