Open Menu

Sarwat Gillani Alludes To Potential Creation Of Her Own Political Party In Future

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in future

The actress says that a number of political parties have approached her for raising voice for the marginalized.

LAHORE: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Prominent Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani on Monday alluded to the potential creation of her own political party in the future.

The renowned figure from Lollywood delved into her career and forthcoming aspirations. She made these remarks during an interview to a local private tv.

“A number of political parties have approached me due to my consistent advocacy for the marginalized,” said the actress, adding that “three is a chance that I might establish my own political party down the line,”.

Gilani, known for her versatility, emphasized that education would be universally accessible in her political endeavors.

Shifting her focus to the content of Pakistani dramas, she critiqued the prevalent themes. She pointed out that the narrative across 26 episodes often fixated on the question of who the girl would marry.

Having dedicated two decades to the industry, she revealed her present avoidance of dramas. "I can't partake in roles portraying oppressed women, as my personal beliefs center around women's rights and education," the actor added.

“The dramatization of a girl's suffering and narratives revolving around extramarital affairs with relatives have come to dominate our scripts. The younger generation desires stories that portray accomplished individuals," Gilani asserted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sarwat Gilani Women TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ..

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ‘Believe in yourself’

3 minutes ago
 PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN ..

PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN AND AZAM KHAN A STAR CAST OF N ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanista ..

Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepr ..

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

25 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused of blind murder case

Police arrest accused of blind murder case

24 minutes ago
 6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

24 minutes ago
03 stolen motorcycles recovered

03 stolen motorcycles recovered

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 Int ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

26 minutes ago
 Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on m ..

Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on minor maid

26 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with ..

Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

29 minutes ago
 DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports