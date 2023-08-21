Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in future

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says that a number of political parties have approached her for raising voice for the marginalized.

LAHORE: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Prominent Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani on Monday alluded to the potential creation of her own political party in the future.

The renowned figure from Lollywood delved into her career and forthcoming aspirations. She made these remarks during an interview to a local private tv.

“A number of political parties have approached me due to my consistent advocacy for the marginalized,” said the actress, adding that “three is a chance that I might establish my own political party down the line,”.

Gilani, known for her versatility, emphasized that education would be universally accessible in her political endeavors.

Shifting her focus to the content of Pakistani dramas, she critiqued the prevalent themes. She pointed out that the narrative across 26 episodes often fixated on the question of who the girl would marry.

Having dedicated two decades to the industry, she revealed her present avoidance of dramas. "I can't partake in roles portraying oppressed women, as my personal beliefs center around women's rights and education," the actor added.

“The dramatization of a girl's suffering and narratives revolving around extramarital affairs with relatives have come to dominate our scripts. The younger generation desires stories that portray accomplished individuals," Gilani asserted.