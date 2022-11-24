UrduPoint.com

Saudi's Al-Shahrani Undergoes Surgery After World Cup Collision

Muhammad Rameez Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after World Cup collision

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani underwent successful surgery on his pancreas on Wednesday after a collision during his team's shock World Cup win over Argentina, the national team said.

Medical examinations conducted in Doha revealed Al-Shahrani to be in a "stable condition" after "suffering a strong clash in the head, chest and abdomen", said a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.

He was then "transferred by medical evacuation to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh" for the operation.

A follow-up statement on Wednesday night said the operation had been completed "with success".

Al-Shahrani collided with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time at the end of the match against Argentina, which ended in an upset 2-1 victory for the Green Falcons.

Al-Owais's left knee connected squarely with Al-Shahrani's face.

"I would like to ensure you that I am OK, pray for me and congratulations on winning," Al-Shahrani said in a video clip from his hospital bed posted on social media.

Saudi Arabia were propelled to victory by a stunning goal from Salem Al-Dawsari, bringing Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.

The Saudis' next match is on Saturday against Poland.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Riyadh Saudi Salem Doha Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

2 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

2 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.