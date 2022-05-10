Taking another revolutionary step, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has started preliminary work on making Pakistan's first-ever film on sports

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Taking another revolutionary step, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has started preliminary work on making Pakistan's first-ever film on sports.

In this regard, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, IT Incharge Jawadullah, Iqbal Shahid and private sector representatives Adnan and Ghufran.

Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said that the achievements of leading male and female players will be highlighted in the sports film. "The film on sports will certainly provide a great amount of inspiration and encouragement to emerging athletes," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that the film will be made in collaboration with the private sector. "The cooperation of the private sector in this regard will prove to be a milestone for the promotion and development of sports in the province".

He said that the hard work and coveted laurels of the national players will be main theme of the sports movie. "We are quite upbeat that this movie will bring talented youth towards sports activities in this age of social media".

Javed Chohan further said that social media is being utilised quite effectively for thepromotion of sports culture in the developed countries. "We are thankful to privatesector for its key role in the production of Pakistan's first ever film on sports", he added.