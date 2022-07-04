UrduPoint.com

Search Operation For Missing French Paraglider Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Search operation for missing French paraglider underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Search and rescue operation is underway to find a French paraglider pilot who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

The French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders. "But soon after taking the flight from a peak he went missing at around 4:00 pm on Saturday. The Spanish paragliders however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit Baltistan," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) told APP on Monday.

According to Haidri, police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider was located yet. Now a helicopter is also taking part to track the missing paraglider, he said.

The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel.

Pakistan's sparsely populated region Gilgit-Baltistan is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination.

A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.

