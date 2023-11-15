Open Menu

Serial Winner Alonso Has Soaring Leverkusen Dreaming Of Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Serial winner Alonso has soaring Leverkusen dreaming of title

Leverkusen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) With 16 wins and a draw in 17 matches in all competitions, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen could scarcely have had a better start to the season.

A serial winner in a club career which included stints at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Alonso was a key member of the Spain team which broke through for a first World Cup victory in 2010, bookended by two European Championships.

Alonso retired in 2017 and moved into coaching, masterminding Real Sociedad B's promotion to the second division for the first time since the early 1960s.

He came to Leverkusen in October 2022, with the club wallowing in the relegation zone.

Despite some early wobbles, winning only one of his first seven games, Alonso took them to sixth place by the season's end and a Europa League semi-final.

Leverkusen's brilliant start to 2023-24 has fans dreaming of a first-ever Bundesliga title.

But even away from Germany's football-mad industrial Rhine-Ruhr region, plenty believe one of the game's premier players is becoming the next elite manager.

Related Topics

World Germany Liverpool Spain October 2017 All From Real Madrid Bayern

Recent Stories

BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

9 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

9 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

9 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

10 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

10 hours ago
British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

10 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

10 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

10 hours ago
 NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corru ..

NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corruption at WCCI

10 hours ago
 PSL Governing Council meets

PSL Governing Council meets

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports