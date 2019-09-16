Seven-fers by Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi, century by Naeem

Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah claimed seven wickets apiece on the second day of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Sunday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah claimed seven wickets apiece on the second day of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Sunday.

Northern’s Raza recorded figures of 26.2-10-55-7 to spin out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 246 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. After securing a slender 36-run first innings lead, Northern finished the penultimate day at 17 for two.

The star for Khyber Pakthunkhwa was opener Mohammad Naeem Senior, who showed a lot of determination and fight while scoring 108. His 177-ball innings included 16 fours. He added 108 runs for the second wicket with Mehran Ibrahim (47) before Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their last eight wickets for 99 runs.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the man to watch-out for at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, where he registered figures of 31.4-8-77-7 that helped Central Punjab to dismiss Southern Punjab for 173 and grab a 80-run first innings lead. By the draw of stumps, Southern Punjab had extended their advantage to 105 runs by reaching 25 for the loss of two wickets.

For Southern Punjab, Naved Yasin was the top scorer with 57, while No.9 batsman Zulfiqar Babar (20) and No.10 batsman Zia-ul-Haq (19) batted their side to some respectable total, which, at one stage, looked difficult after they had slipped to 139 for eight.

At the NBP Stadium, in Karachi, Sindh took a first innings lead of 52 runs against Balochistan when they scored 235 all-out in response to the visitors’ 183.

When play ended, Balochistan had reached 82 for two to lead by 30 runs with eight wickets standing.

For Sindh, wicketkeeper Saifullah Bangash was the top-scorer with 72 not out (106 balls, 10x4), while Rameez Raja Junior contributed 48.

Wickets were evenly shared between Balochistan bowlers, including Jalat Khan (three for 52), Shahzad Tareen (two for 26), Nazar Hussain (two for 41) and Gohar Faiz (two for 63)

Scores in brief:

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Northern 282-8 dec, 83 overs (Faizan Riaz 156 not out, Jamal Anwar 41, Umair Khan 31; Khalid Usman 5-70) and 17-2

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 246 all-out, 80.2 overs (Mohammad Naeem Snr 108, Mehran Ibrahim 47; Raza Hasan 7-55, Shehzad Azam 3-66)

Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Central Punjab 253 all out, 83 overs (Mohammad Akhlaq 135, Ali Zaryab 38, Mohammad Irfan Khan 34; Zulfiqar Babar 5-103, Salman Ali Agha 3-45) and 25-2

Southern Punjab 173 all-out, 76.4 overs (Naved Yasin 57, Salman Ali Agha 24, Zulfiqar Babar 20; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 7-77, Aizaz Cheema 2-15)

Sindh v Balochistan, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Balochistan 183 all out, 70.1 overs (Awais Zia 71, Nazar Hussain 21, Ramiz Raja jnr 20; Hassan Khan 4-34, Danish Aziz 2-40) and 82-2 (Akbar-ur-Rehman 27 not out, Awais Zia 25, Taimur Ali 23 not out)

Sindh 235 all-out, 72.5 overs (Saifullah Bangash 72 not out, Rameez Raja Jnr 48, Mohammad Waqas Jnr 23; Jalat Khan 3-52, Shahzad Tareen 2-26, Nazar Hussain 2-41, Gohar Faiz 2-63)