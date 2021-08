Several Russian Cities Preparing Bids for 2036 Summer Olympics - Lavrov

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Several Russian cities are preparing bids to hold the 2036 Summer Olympics, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are considering it, yes. And we are preparing bids, several cities [are preparing] For sure Saint Petersburg will apply, and Kazan, I think," Lavrov said during a meeting with Olympic athletes.