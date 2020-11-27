UrduPoint.com
Shadab Khan Asks His Fans, Followers To Pray For His Ailing Mother

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:04 PM

Shadab Khan who is currently in New Zealand has posted this request as story on his Instagram account.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan has asked his fans and followers to pray for his ailing mother, the reports said on Friday.

Shadab Khan who is currently in New Zealand made this request through his Instagram account.

He had posted his request as story of his account on social networking site: “ Ya Allah, give my ama good health, strength, happiness and keep her safe,”.

A day earlier father of another player Khushdil Shah who is now part of Pakistani squad in New Zealand passed away.

The player could not fly back for funeral of his father due to Covid-19 restrictions and long journey.

More Stories From Sports

