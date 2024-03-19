Shadab Khan Honors Mother, Wife With PSL 9 Medal, Award
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 02:06 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPont/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) A heartwarming video featuring Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan celebrating with his wife and mother has captivated social media during the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Following the ceremony, Shadab Khan graciously shared his award with his wife and adorned his mother with his medal. The touching moment of affection between the player and his mother quickly spread across social media platforms, touching the hearts of many.
Islamabad United secured their third PSL title by defeating Multan Sultans in an exhilarating final match held at the National Stadium in Karachi, adding to their victories in 2016 and 2018.
Imad Wasim was honored with the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance in the crucial game, while Shadab Khan was named the Player of the Series.
The triumphant players of Islamabad United were also presented with medals in recognition of their PSL 9 victory.
