Shadab Khan upbeat about lifting ICC T20I WC 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) All-rounder Shadab Khan has said that Pakistan cricket team has the right combination of cricketers which may help them lift the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

Talking to the media men on the sidelines of a practice session at the Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday, he said he is happy with the role assigned to him in the team, adding that players have been given different roles by the team management.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will take on Bracewell’s New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match rubber at the Gaddafi stadium on Thursday. The series is tied 1-1 after one match was abandoned due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi.

“I play with positive intent and my style of cricket is more prone to failure but I do my things,” the spin-bowling all-rounder responded to a query.

On strike rate in T20 cricket, the veteran all-rounder said that strike rate is very important in T20 cricket, adding he believed the more the boundaries, the more chances to win a contest. He said that the team will have to maintain a good strike rate to win against big team.

He said there was no error of judgment in reading pitch during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, adding that Rawalpindi is a high-scoring pitch and the New Zealand played good cricket on the night.

Shadab Khan said the defeat against young New Zealand side in the 3rd T20I was not a surprise, adding any team can beat a side on their day.

Shadab Khan said there were demands to give chances to the younger players and now the same people have been questioning the experiments in the team, adding he believed that a players should be given a consistent rune so that the players could stick well before the ICC mega event.

"Every management has its own Psychology and we have not met the team management," he added.

Shadab disagreed with the stance that there were A, B or C sides in the world of cricket, adding that teams can only be defined as having international exposure or no international experience. “Though there are no big Names in the visiting New Zealand side but many of them will be future stars tomorrow,” he added.