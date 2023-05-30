Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

(@Abdulla99267510)

As the game progressed, Hales took on the responsibility of anchoring the innings, allowing his teammates Tom Moores and Shaheen Afridi to unleash their power and propel Nottinghamshire to triumph with four balls to spare.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Alex Hales played a pivotal role in guiding Nottinghamshire Outlaws to a resounding victory in the Vitality Blast, showcasing an unbeaten knock of 65 runs. Hales' aggressive batting at the start ensured that his team maintained a commendable run rate throughout the innings.

As the game progressed, Hales took on the responsibility of anchoring the innings, allowing his teammates Tom Moores and Shaheen Afridi to unleash their power and propel Nottinghamshire to triumph with four balls to spare.

The match reached its conclusion without any last-minute thrills as Afridi, in a splendid display of batting prowess, smashed two towering sixes off de Leede and Trevaskis in the final over, firmly securing the victory for Nottinghamshire. Afridi's quick cameo of 17 runs from just 12 deliveries, comprising two sixes and a four, played a vital role in the team's triumph.

In the earlier stages, Durham's Ollie Robinson showcased his batting prowess by taking on the Nottinghamshire bowlers, particularly targeting Afridi with two well-executed boundaries. Robinson, following his outstanding performance against Yorkshire, achieved his second consecutive half-century in the Vitality Blast.

However, Afridi exacted his revenge by dismissing Robinson later on. During the last two overs, Afridi and McKerr effectively contained Durham, conceding only nine runs and preventing them from posting a larger total. Afridi's bowling figures stood at 1/39 in his four overs.

Ultimately, Durham concluded their innings with a total of 168 runs on the board after their allotted 20 overs.