Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan After Historic ODI Series Loss To West Indies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:04 PM

Former Pakistan fast bowler questions role of white-ball head coach Mike Hesson  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has strongly criticised the national team following their crushing defeat to the West Indies in the ODI series.

Speaking on state television after Pakistan’s loss in the third ODI, Akhtar questioned the role of white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. He said that while the New Zealander might be effective as a T20 coach, his approach in the ODI format was difficult to understand.

Akhtar stressed that winning in ODIs requires experienced players in batting, bowling, and spin departments. “If you don’t include quality all-rounders and consistent performers, you won’t even be able to complete 50 overs. This format cannot be played just for the sake of participation,” he remarked.

Shifting the blame from players to policy decisions, Akhtar said the defeat was the result of poor choices rather than individual failures. “On seaming pitches, this will always be the outcome. Now they’ve rebranded it as ‘building a combination’,” he said sarcastically, adding, “Be thankful Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc weren’t here — our players would have been exposed wherever such conditions exist.

This marks West Indies’ first ODI series victory over Pakistan in 34 years, ending a run of 10 consecutive series defeats against them. The last time the Caribbean side won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991, also on Pakistani soil.

In the series decider, West Indies posted 294 for 6 in 50 overs, with captain Shai Hope leading from the front with a superb 120. Justin Greaves added 43, while Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) also contributed valuable runs.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting collapsed miserably, bundled out for just 92 runs in 29.2 overs. Captain Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 30, Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 23, and Hasan Nawaz managed 13. Openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed were all dismissed without scoring.

