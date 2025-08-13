West Indies End Long ODI Drought With Hope, Seales Heroics
West Indies skittled Pakistan for 92 all out in 29.2 overs after posting 294-6 in allotted 50 overs
TRINIDAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Shai Hope’s unbeaten century and Jayden Seales’ six-fer led West Indies to a drought-breaking 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan here at the Brian Lara cricket academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday afternoon.
West Indies skittled Pakistan for 92 all out in 29.2 overs after posting 294-6 in the allotted 50 overs. Seales’ 6-18 in 7.2 overs – the third best bowling figures in ODIs for West Indies the best bowling figures against Pakistan in the format, included a sensational four-wicket new-ball burst as the visitors slid to 23-4 in 8.2 overs.
For the next 11.1 overs, Salman Ali Agha (30, 49b, 3x4s) and Hasan Nawaz (13, 40b) halted the fall of wickets but Gudakesh Motie got the latter stumped to open the floodgates. From 61-5 in 19.3 overs, Pakistan lost 5-31 in 10.1 overs.
Earlier, Pakistan opted to bowl first and drew the first blood within 15 balls as Naseem Shah dismissed Brandon King for five. Evin Lewis (37, 54b, 1x4, 3x6s) and Keacy Carty (17, 45b, 1x4) put on 47 runs for the second wicket before Abrar removed the former in 14th over.
Shai Hope (120 not out, 94b, 10x4s, 5x6s), who walked in to bat at no.4, struck his 18th ODI century as he remained unbeaten till the end keeping the West Indies innings intact. Hope shared 45-run and 64-run stands with Sherfane Rutherford (15, 40b, 1x4) and Roston Chase (36, 29b, 3x4s, 2x6s), respectively.
No.8 batter Justin Greaves (43 not out, 24b, 4x4s, 2x6s) walked in to bat with West Indies 184-6 in 41.5 overs and shared a game-changing 110-run unbeaten century stand with skipper Hope.
West Indies ransacked 119 runs off the last 10 overs hitting 11 fours and five sixes to reach the highest team total in the three-match series. Naseem and Abrar picked up two wickets each, while Saim and Nawaz dismissed one batter each.
Scores in brief
Match 3 of 3: West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs
West Indies 294-6, 50 overs (Shai Hope 120 not out, Justin Greaves 43 not out, Evin Lewis 37, Roston Chase 36; Abrar Ahmed 2-34, Naseem Shah 2-72)
Pakistan 92 all out, 29.2 overs (Salman Ali Agha 30, Mohammad Nawaz 23; Jayden Seales 6-18, Gudakesh Motie 2-37)
Player of the match – Shai Hope (West Indies)
Player of the series – Jayden Seales (West Indies)
Tour schedule:
31 July – First T20I – Pakistan won by 14 runs
2 Aug – Second T20I – West Indies won by two wickets
3 Aug – Third T20I – Pakistan won by 13 runs
8 Aug – First ODI – Pakistan won by five wickets
10 Aug – Second ODI – West Indies won by five wickets (DLS method)
12 Aug – Third ODI – West Indies won by 202 runs
