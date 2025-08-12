Table Tennis Matches Played At Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah
Muhammad Rameez Published August 12, 2025 | 08:37 PM
As “Maarka e Haq” and the Jashn-e-Azadi Sports Festival entered in 12th day, Table tennis matches were played here at Bilawal Sports Complex
NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As “Maarka e Haq” and the Jashn-e-Azadi sports Festival entered in 12th day, Table tennis matches were played here at Bilawal Sports Complex.
Government Municipal Higher Secondary school team delivered an outstanding performance, securing first position, while the Quaid-e-Awam University team claimed second place.
On the occasion, the chief guest, District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti and District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Rahim Rajput, awarded trophies, certificates, T-shirts, and cash prizes to the winning and runner-up teams.
Recent Stories
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families
Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details
Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service deli ..
Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah
Pakistan team camp to begin on August 16
NA Speaker lauds security forces for successful operation in Zhob
Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sector: Federal Minister for Info ..
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifies milk, meat crackdown
SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day celebrations
More Stories From Sports
-
Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team camp to begin on August 164 minutes ago
-
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify further4 hours ago
-
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating5 hours ago
-
Fatima, Muneeba ascends in ICC Women’s Rankings5 hours ago
-
Islamabad, KP, Punjab teams reach in final of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship team event6 hours ago
-
Turkish climber Gul Noor makes history on K26 hours ago
-
Noor Zaman finishes as plate event runner-up at World Games8 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan record lowest ODI strike rates among ICC full members in 20248 hours ago
-
Asif through to semifinals with dominant win over Britain's Cosker10 hours ago
-
CDA launches paddle tennis tournament to promote healthy lifestyle20 hours ago
-
Traditional Sindhi Sport “Malakhra” Concludes at Bhit Shah20 hours ago