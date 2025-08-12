Open Menu

Table Tennis Matches Played At Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah

Muhammad Rameez Published August 12, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah

As “Maarka e Haq” and the Jashn-e-Azadi Sports Festival entered in 12th day, Table tennis matches were played here at Bilawal Sports Complex

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As "Maarka e Haq" and the Jashn-e-Azadi sports Festival entered in 12th day, Table tennis matches were played here at Bilawal Sports Complex.

Government Municipal Higher Secondary school team delivered an outstanding performance, securing first position, while the Quaid-e-Awam University team claimed second place.

On the occasion, the chief guest, District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti and District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Rahim Rajput, awarded trophies, certificates, T-shirts, and cash prizes to the winning and runner-up teams.

