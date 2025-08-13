LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has officially announced the hosting of the Second International Boxing Championship in the sporting capital of Pakistan - Lahore in the month of November.

The event was announced by the General Secretary Pakistan Boxing Federation Irfan Younas and Director General (DG) Punjab Sports board Muhammad Khizar during a press conference here on Tuesday. Pakistan’s internationally acclaimed boxer Muhammad Waseem was also present during the press conference.

The first edition of the International Boxing Championship was successfully held in Quetta in May 2025, receiving widespread praise. Building on that success, the second edition will take place in November 2025 in Lahore, promising an even bigger and better experience.

According to the organizers, the mega sporting event will run for two to three action-packed days. Muhammad Waseem will be defending his WBA World Title in front of his home crowd, making the championship even more exciting for boxing enthusiasts.

Known as the cultural and historical heart of Pakistan, Lahore is ready to welcome world-famous boxers, renowned officials, and passionate sports fans from across the globe with unmatched hospitality.

Organizers assured that meticulous planning and arrangements are underway to ensure the championship is organized in a highly professional and world-class manner. They expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government for taking the lead in hosting this prestigious event.

“This championship is not just a competition, it is a true display of athletes’ dedication, resilience, hard work, and willpower,” the organizers emphasized.

Punjab Sports Board’s DG highlighted that the mega event reflects the vision of the Khelta Punjab program, aiming to promote sports culture across the province.

Boxing is rapidly gaining popularity among Pakistan’s youth, and this championship is expected to give the sport a major boost, inspiring young talent and enhancing their skills.

International sports experts believe that champions like Muhammad Waseem are a source of pride for Pakistan, and such grand events help promote the country’s peaceful and progressive image globally.

Muhammad Waseem expressed his pride in representing Pakistan on the world stage and stated that such major sporting events will inspire more champions to emerge, bringing glory to the nation.