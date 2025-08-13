Thrilling handball matches mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) An impressive handball event was organized in Faisalabad as part of the Independence and Marka-e-Haq celebrations which drew senior civil and military officials along with an enthusiastic crowd.

Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz GOC Gujranwala along with Colonel Adeel, Major Faisal and Captain Osama witnessed the competitions while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Umar were also present on the occasion.

The tournament featured Faisalabad White and Faisalabad Green who displayed remarkable skill, coordination and sportsmanship throughout the matches.

Faisalabad Green secured a 25-14 victory in the opening game but Faisalabad White staged a strong comeback in the second match edging a narrow 26-25 win.

The thrilling final saw Faisalabad Green triumph with 15-11 to claim the championship.

The spectators cheered passionately for the players and created an electrifying atmosphere.

Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz and Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir presented the prizes and lauded the players’ dedication.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs.50,000 along with a trophy while the runners-up were awarded Rs.30,000 and a trophy in recognition of their performance.