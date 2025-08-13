Open Menu

Thrilling Handball Matches Mark Independence Day And Marka-e-Haq

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Thrilling handball matches mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) An impressive handball event was organized in Faisalabad as part of the Independence and Marka-e-Haq celebrations which drew senior civil and military officials along with an enthusiastic crowd.

Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz GOC Gujranwala along with Colonel Adeel, Major Faisal and Captain Osama witnessed the competitions while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Umar were also present on the occasion.

The tournament featured Faisalabad White and Faisalabad Green who displayed remarkable skill, coordination and sportsmanship throughout the matches.

Faisalabad Green secured a 25-14 victory in the opening game but Faisalabad White staged a strong comeback in the second match edging a narrow 26-25 win.

The thrilling final saw Faisalabad Green triumph with 15-11 to claim the championship.

The spectators cheered passionately for the players and created an electrifying atmosphere.

Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz and Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir presented the prizes and lauded the players’ dedication.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs.50,000 along with a trophy while the runners-up were awarded Rs.30,000 and a trophy in recognition of their performance.

Recent Stories

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 y ..

On International Youth Day, Guterres appoints 14 young people to climate advisor ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt committed to protecting females from violence ..

Govt committed to protecting females from violence: Punjab Minister for Social W ..

44 minutes ago
 Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots ..

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

1 hour ago
 Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in M ..

Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari

1 hour ago
 PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and fol ..

PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

1 hour ago
 PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana S ..

PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

1 hour ago
 Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dia ..

Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

1 hour ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

2 hours ago
 PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi ..

PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way

1 hour ago
 AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstr ..

AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..

1 hour ago
 “Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain ..

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports