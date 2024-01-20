Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) In a union that has captivated fans and admirers alike, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik and acclaimed actress Sania Javed have recently exchanged vows.

The announcement came to light earlier this week when the couple took to their respective social media accounts to share glimpses of their joyous nuptials.

Both Shoaib Malik and Sania Javed expressed their gratitude with the caption "Alhamdulillah" alongside a meaningful verse from the Holy Quran.

Sania Javed, known for her prior marriage to singer Umair Jaswal, and Shoaib Malik, whose first marriage was with Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, have garnered attention for their union, marking a new chapter in their lives.

The star-studded wedding has become a focal point for fans, eagerly wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.