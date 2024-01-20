Shoaik Malik Ties The Knot With Actress Sana Javed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 12:37 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) In a union that has captivated fans and admirers alike, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik and acclaimed actress Sania Javed have recently exchanged vows.
The announcement came to light earlier this week when the couple took to their respective social media accounts to share glimpses of their joyous nuptials.
Both Shoaib Malik and Sania Javed expressed their gratitude with the caption "Alhamdulillah" alongside a meaningful verse from the Holy Quran.
Sania Javed, known for her prior marriage to singer Umair Jaswal, and Shoaib Malik, whose first marriage was with Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, have garnered attention for their union, marking a new chapter in their lives.
The star-studded wedding has become a focal point for fans, eagerly wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter breeze past Lazio and into Italian Super Cup final3 hours ago
-
Sports Illustrated magazine lays off staff3 hours ago
-
Salah ruled out of two AFCON games as Senegal, Cape Verde reach last 163 hours ago
-
Sarrazin trumps Odermatt for prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill win17 hours ago
-
Djokovic fires up as Sabalenka and Sinner shine at Australian Open18 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Multan win matches in National Women’s T2018 hours ago
-
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T2018 hours ago
-
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires18 hours ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex completed, finishing touch continues: Commissioner18 hours ago
-
Three more matches decided in Peshawar PFL Season-I19 hours ago
-
Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites qualify for quarter finals of A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal crick ..19 hours ago
-
Rizwan's unbeaten 90 in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan in 4th T20I20 hours ago