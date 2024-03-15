Open Menu

Silva, Conceicao Get Portugal Call Ahead Of Euro 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Young forwards Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao were on Friday called up to the Portugal squad for the first time alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo for friendlies ahead of Euro 2024

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

"(It) will allow us to gather information to put together a balanced team," the Spanish coach told a press conference.

Both Conceicao, 21, and Silva, 24, play in the Portuguese league with FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes respectively.

Veteran stars Ronaldo, 39, and 41-year-old defender Pepe lead the 2016 European champions' lineup with the game against Sweden next Thursday in Guimaraes and away to Slovenia in Ljubljana on March 26.

"These two matches are very good opportunities for the players to show what they can bring to the group," Martinez added.

Portugal will also play more three friendly matches at home in June against Finland, Croatia and the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/ITA)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona/ESP), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Joao Mario (FC Porto), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Raphael Guerreiro (FC Bayern Munich/GER), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin/GER), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Pepe (FC Porto), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton/ENG), Danilo Pereira (PSG/FRA)

Midfielder: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nasr/KSA), Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Francisco Conceiçao (FC Porto), Jota Silva (Vitoria Guimaraes), Ricardo Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Bruma (Sporting Braga), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (FC Barcelona/ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG/FRA)

