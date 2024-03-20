Sixteen Nations Set To Compete In 2024 Davis Cup Finals
Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The 16 nations set to compete at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September have been drawn into four groups of four teams with some mouthwatering ties to look forward to.
The Finals Group Stage would take place from September 10 to 15 across four cities: Bologna (Italy), Manchester (Great Britain), Valencia (Spain) and Zhuhai (China, P.
R.), said a press release.
The winners and runners-up of each group would progress to the Final 8 knockout stage at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Malaga on November 19 to 24.
