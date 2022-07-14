UrduPoint.com

SL Name 18-member Squad For Test Series Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SL name 18-member squad for test series against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sri Lanka cricket has named an 18-member squad to feature in the upcoming test series against Pakistan.

According to details, the squad was announced by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee.

The series includes two Test matches, to be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

The first test would commence from July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The Sri Lanka squad includes Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

